Inked Up Or Nah: Amber Rose Allegedly Tattooed Her Kids Names On Her Beautiful Blonde Baldie [Video]
Did Amber Rose Really Get Her Kids Names Tatted On Her Forehead?
Amber Rose has the internet going nuts. After an Instagram post showed what appeared to be a forehead tattoo.
The first sighting of the tattoo was on a post shared by a woman who ran into Amber at a Dolls Kill store in LA.
I was just shopping at @dollskill and my card declined bc I forgot to tell my bank I was leaving the state. I walked away to call them and the cashier walked up to me with my bag and said "This is for you from Amber Rose." LA is WILD y'all. . DO NOT USE MY PHOTO WITHOUT CREDITING ME PLEASE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #photooftheday #fashion #life #cosplayer #photoshoot #fit #twitch #twitchgirl #shorthair #california #losangeles #la #dollskill #smallstreamer #jessicanigri #tattoos #alternative #tatooedgirl #amberrose
Also, Rose appeared on the sneaker shopping and review channel “Cool Kicks”. Although it’s unclear exactly when the video was made, Rose can clearly be seen with the tattoo right at the top of her forehead.
The tattoo is a little difficult to read, but it appears to read the names of Amber’s young sons, Bash (for her son with Wiz Khalifa, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz) and Slash (for her newborn Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with her new boo Alexander Edwards).
