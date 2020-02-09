Inked Up Or Nah: Amber Rose Allegedly Tattooed Her Kids Names On Her Beautiful Blonde Baldie [Video]

Did Amber Rose Really Get Her Kids Names Tatted On Her Forehead?

Amber Rose has the internet going nuts. After an Instagram post showed what appeared to be a forehead tattoo.

The first sighting of the tattoo was on a post shared by a woman who ran into Amber at a Dolls Kill store in LA.

Also, Rose appeared on the sneaker shopping and review channel “Cool Kicks”. Although it’s unclear exactly when the video was made, Rose can clearly be seen with the tattoo right at the top of her forehead.

The tattoo is a little difficult to read, but it appears to read the names of Amber’s young sons, Bash (for her son with Wiz Khalifa, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz) and Slash (for her newborn Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with her new boo Alexander Edwards).