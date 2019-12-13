Baes Of The Decade: A Look At Amber Rose Every Year In The 2010s

- By Bossip Staff
Soccer mom ⚽️ @iconbtq

Amber Rose’s Looks Of The Decade

Amber Rose has been one of the most talked-about women of the decade. She started the decade as an unknown dating Kanye West and then marrying Wiz Khalifa. Then she carved her own lane as someone trying to eradicate slut shaming and empower women.

All the while she was one of the baddest in the game.

So you know what we are gonna do: let’s salute Amber and the way we spent a decade thirsting. Enjoy!

Patrick McMullan Archives

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

2010

MTV Video Music Awards 2011 - Arrivals

Source: PA Images / Getty

2011

USA - 2012 MTV Movie Awards - arrivals

Source: Frank Trapper / Getty

2012

Wiz Khalifa Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend At Palms Pool In Las Vegas

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty

2013

USA - 56th Grammy Awards- Arrivals

Source: Frank Trapper / Getty

2014

Morning 🌹

2015

    Lil Slut 🙋🏼

    2015

    Morning 🌹

    2015

    Gimmie a hug 🤗

    2016

    New Campaign coming soon 💋

    2016

    I’m only 16 weeks 😩

    2019

