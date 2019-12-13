Baes Of The Decade: A Look At Amber Rose Every Year In The 2010s
- By Bossip Staff
Amber Rose’s Looks Of The Decade
Amber Rose has been one of the most talked-about women of the decade. She started the decade as an unknown dating Kanye West and then marrying Wiz Khalifa. Then she carved her own lane as someone trying to eradicate slut shaming and empower women.
All the while she was one of the baddest in the game.
So you know what we are gonna do: let’s salute Amber and the way we spent a decade thirsting. Enjoy!
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2016
2017
2018
