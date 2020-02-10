If You Care: Youtuber-Turned-Boxer Logan Paul Drops An Antonio Brown Diss Track [Video]

Logan Paul Releases A Diss Track Directed At Antonio Brown

After a steep decline at the tail end of 2019, 2020 has been full of major L’s for Antonio Brown.

For some reason, back in January, the former NFL player decided to tweet Youtuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul, telling him to “square up.” Logan replied, telling Brown he’d drop him faster than the Patriots, and that’s where their feud began.

i’d drop you faster than the patriots https://t.co/Vv592JRkxk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 7, 2020

Since then, Paul has actually been trying to negotiate a real boxing match against Antonio, claiming to have sent multi-million dollar contracts Brown’s way, only to be ignored. But still, they’ve been keeping their online back-and-forth alive as they taunt one another on social media about the possible match up.

Antonio Brown, despite causing a slew of problems with the law, has now denied two multi-multi-million dollar official offers to fight me. You’ve wasted my time and leave me no choice but to body you via diss track @AB84 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 23, 2020

Should I fight @LoganPaul for 4.1m with possibly 8.2m raise?! I’ll donate proceeds to charity…he keep coming at me about this non-stop. — AB (@AB84) February 1, 2020

It’s still not clear whether or not AB is planning on signing a contract and fighting Logan Paul, but one thing is for sure: Logan’s going to do everything in his power to milk this thing for content until the bitter end.

On Sunday, Paul dropped a diss track against Brown titled, “Going Broke.” And you know what? Surprisingly…it’s not half bad. The same can’t be said for the rest of the music Logan has uploaded to his Youtube channel in the past, but this one’s definitely worth listening to.

Check out the diss track down below to hear what LP has to say: