Antonio Brown Offers Baby Mama “World’s Biggest Apology” After Abusive Public Shenanigans

Antonio Brown Offers Baby Mama “World’s Biggest Apology”

It looks like whatever intervention Antonio Brown may have gotten, it’s starting to take effect. After being ordered to pay $100,000 fine, undergo a psychiatric evaluation and other penalties, AB is now publicly apologizing to his baby mama after he berated her in front of police and posted the videos online.

First and foremost, I will love to Thanks the most high “God” for allowing the “God” thats in me to really look deep into myself, Mainly because greater the spirit thats in us,than the spirit thats Of the world. And me being a “God” fearing man first, Truly understand That I owe my wonderful Kids and the mother @chelsie of my wonderful kids, The world Biggest Apology, for my Public out breaks through social media, and for the hurt that I may have took them through while on my Emotional roller Coaster that we all are faced with in Life.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8Etz0nh0qF/

Previously, the terminated Patriots player live-streamed himself being extremely disrespectful to the mother of his child and the Hollywood PD, which included him throwing a bag of d*cks at “trespassers.” That incident left his baby mama to publicly beg that AB get help via Instagram. It looks like this is his response to the plea to get better.

Aye yi yi! Thoughts?