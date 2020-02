Me stealing an Oscar to give Angela Bassett for What’s Love Got to Do With It pic.twitter.com/79rE82Akmz — John El Güey (@JOHN__JUAN) February 10, 2020

Hilarious Tweets From 2020 Oscars

Another year, another mayo-splattered Oscars that featured a Blac Chyna sighting, random Eminem performance, questionable fabrics and all sorts of snooze-worthy A-list shenanigans that sparked hilarious chaos across the whole entire internet.

Best Performance by A Lead Actress: “Embezzle” (2019) https://t.co/X3KUF49hSK — Skinny Legend (@sta_schemin) February 9, 2020

Peep the funniest tweets from the 2020 Oscars on the flip.