PowerNeverEnds: FOUR Spinoffs Announced After Series Finale Of Starz’ Power

FOUR Spinoffs Announced After Series Finale Of Starz’ Power

#PowerNeverEnds indeed. After Starz closed the curtain on its popular “Power” series by finally revealing who killed James “Ghost” St. Patrick, fans were elated to see that FOUR new spinoffs are already in the works.

****SPOILER ALERT****

The rumors and the leaked spoiler were right. Ghost died at the hands of his son Tariq much to the horror of Tasha who walked in to try to stop it. That led to chaos in the St. Patrick household, Tasha desperately tried to pin the murder on her boyfriend Quinton but failed. Quinton who Tasha convinced to drive her to Truth nightclub the night of the murder was released via a convenience store alibi and Tasha ended up in handcuffs and was taken to jail. There she was forced to ditch her wig and life of glitz and glam while Tariq went off to college so he could graduate and get the inheritance Ghost left for him in his will.

The series ended with a flashback of Ghost, Tommy, and Angela in high school and then the credits rolled.

During the credits, however, four spinoffs were teased; the previously announced “Power Book II: Ghost” which stars Mary J. Blige and Method Man and picks up where “Power” left off, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” starring 50 Cent as Kanan Stark, “Power Book IV: Influence” starring Larenz Tate as politician Rashad Tate and “Power Book V: Force” starring Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan.

“In television history, only a select few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched into active production and development at the same time,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz in a statement. “These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of ‘Power’s’ most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set ‘Power’ in a class of its own.”

See a trailer for the first spinoff, “Power Book II: Ghost” below—will YOU be watching???