She’s Got The “POWER”: La La Celebrates New Season On Starz, Billboard In Times Square And … Bangin’ Bikini Bawwwwwdy!

La La Celebrates New Season Of “Power”
Congrats to our girl La La on her upcoming 6th season of STARZ hit series “Power.” The actress and her son Kiyan paid a visit to Times Square where she is currently featured on a “Power” billboard!
These are the moments you dream of. GOD is too good. I will never take any of this for granted🙏🏽🙏🏽 (I’m actually crying now🤷🏽♀️)I was born in Brooklyn and to have a billboard in Times Square…I have no words. Just thank you & don’t let anybody tell you what you can’t do!!!🙏🏽🔥#powertv #thefinalbetrayal
Congrats La! Definitely a career moment worth highlighting.
La La also posted clips from the upcoming season which also feature her son Cash, who’d previously gone unseen on the series.
Are you looking forward to the season premiere of “Power” on August 25?
La La posted some really sizzling swimsuit shots from her weekend in Bermuda. Hot Girl Summer indeed.
