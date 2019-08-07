She’s Got The “POWER”: La La Celebrates New Season On Starz, Billboard In Times Square And … Bangin’ Bikini Bawwwwwdy!

- By Bossip Staff
La La Celebrates New Season Of “Power”

Congrats to our girl La La on her upcoming 6th season of STARZ hit series “Power.” The actress and her son Kiyan paid a visit to Times Square where she is currently featured on a “Power” billboard!

Congrats La! Definitely a career moment worth highlighting.

La La also posted clips from the upcoming season which also feature her son Cash, who’d previously gone unseen on the series.

Are you looking forward to the season premiere of “Power” on August 25?

Hit the flip for more from La La Anthony

La La posted some really sizzling swimsuit shots from her weekend in Bermuda. Hot Girl Summer indeed.

