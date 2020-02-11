Sanctified Sexy Time: Ciara And Russell Wilson’s Silky Haired Horniness Has Twitter In A Tizzy
- By Bossip Staff
Ciara And Russell Wilson’s Infectious Love
Ciara and Russell Wilson have become one of the most unexpectedly goal-y couples in the game. They came from being called corny, desperate and all sorts of hurtful adjectives from people who hated to see them together, to being the epitome of real love. In the last couple of weeks, they revealed that they were expecting a baby. Then, Russ came out in his silky new hairstyle.
THEN they dropped this video of Russ trying to set it out in Ciara’s Grammy dress. These two really can’t get enough of each other and it’s really infectious.
Twitter is all over it and finding all sort of inspiration from these two. We can’t get enough, either. Peep the wild reactions to their freakiness.
