A Family Affair: SiR Brings His Mom & Brother To Sing Back-Up On NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ [Video]

SiR Finally Makes His Way Onto NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series

If you’re having trouble getting yourself through the work week, this video is exactly what you need in your life.

SiR and his angelic vocals finally stopped by NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series this week–and he did not disappoint. The TDE signee brought both his older brother and his mother with him to share the stage with, performing his songs “The Recipe,” “New Sky,” “Wires In The Way,” and “John Redcorn.”

In the middle of his performance, SiR reveals that his 14-month-old godson passed away in December, seemingly a very short time before the recording of this concert. Though he admits he didn’t even want to go through with the performance after that tragic event, the emotion in his voice can be felt through the screen.

Check out the video down below to hear SiR, his family members, and the rest of his band’s amazing performance.