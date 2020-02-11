First And Last Hurrah: Summer Walker Says She’s Never Making Another Song After 2020

Summer Walker Claims She’s Done With Music After 2020

According to Summer Walker, she’s not only done with the touring aspect of her career, but she’s about to be finished with making music entirely.

She updated her Instagram Story late Monday night to tell fans that she is going to stop making music after this year comes to an end.

“lol I’m deadass never making another song after 2020,” she wrote with no further context.

wait sis hollon don’t make any hasty decisions 😭😭😭😭 @IAMSUMMERWALKER pic.twitter.com/63EQlM0WOF — Alyssa 🌸 (@AlyssaChrystina) February 11, 2020

After the release of her debut album Over It last year, Walker has continued to release music, including “I’m Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby” off Birds of Prey: The Album and a remix of Justin Bieber’s single “Yummy.”

With that being said, her declaration that she’s planning on pulling out of the music game completely in a year’s time isn’t exactly surprising. Since her career really started to take off in 2019, Summer hasn’t been shy about her struggles with social anxiety and the fact that she hates doing lives shows. She’s expressed in the past that her first tour, The First & Last Tour, will be the only tour she ever does, but this is the first time she’s asserted that she’ll also stop making music behind-the-scenes.

Despite not wanting to tour anymore, Walker is set to take the stage at Coachella this year Indio, California for two weekends in April.