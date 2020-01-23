Port of Miami 2: Rick Ross’ Summer Walker Collaboration “Summer Reign” Gets A Visual [Video]

Rick Ross And Summer Walker Come Together For “Summer Reign”

Rick Ross just dropped another visual off of his latest project, Port of Miami 2, and this time, it’s his collaboration with Summer Walker, “Summer Reign.”

Summer Walker doesn’t make an appearance in the music video, but luckily for Ross, he has some other women present with him in the video while he lounges poolside. The visual is simple, showing off how lavish Rozay’s house is–because let’s face it, if we had that same mansion, we’d want to show it off, too.

Check out the music video for Rick Ross’ “Summer Reign” down below: