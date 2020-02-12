A Lil’ Positivity: Justin Bieber’s Kobe Bryant Tribute Art Brings In Over $12K For Mamba Foundation

Justin Bieber’s Kobe Bryant Tribute Art Brings In Over $12,000

Justin Bieber is in the middle of rolling out his upcoming album, Changes that releases this Friday, and he’s in the charitable mood while doing so. His latest video, “Intentions” enlists the help of Migos rapper Quavo to give back to the LA-based nonprofit Alexandria House. The organization provides safe and supportive housing for women and children transitioning from homelessness or crisis situations. But Justin didn’t stop there, according to reports from TMZ, Justin is helping Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Foundation rack up some serious cash, as well.

The publication reports that Justin bought some fresh Kobe-inspired artwork from Idiot Box Art owners Emily Bright and Tamara Martin, and then the artists started making and selling miniature versions for $200 a pop, with 24 percent of the profits going to the MambaOnThree Fund.

The artwork is essentially a re-work of Kanye West’s famous bear mascot from the cover of his album Graduation in a fresh Kobe 24 jersey. It’s already a desired piece to begin with, and now a nice chunk of the profits will help support the other families affected by the tragic helicopter accident that took the life of Kobe, Gianna and 7 others two weeks ago.

Good job Justin!