Justin Bieber Releases New Kehlani Collab “Get Me” & Announces Album Release Date [Audio]

Justin Bieber And Kehlani Drop A New Song Together

Justin Bieber just shared another single from his fifth studio album, Changes. The song is titled “Get Me” and features fellow R&B crooner, Kehlani.

The release of this new track comes along with the news that Justin’s upcoming album is set to release on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

This new Kehlani collab isn’t the only thing these two are doing together, though. Bieber was full of announcements on Monday, as he also revealed nearly 50 dates for a North American tour. The Changes Tour kicks off in Seattle in May and wraps up in New Jersey at the end of September–plus, fans will get to see Kehlani and Jaden Smith perform at every stop.

Check out Bieber’s new track with Kehlani, “Get Me” down below: