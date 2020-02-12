For Your Viewing Pleasure: Skip Marley & H.E.R. Perform “Slow Down” On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Skip Marley & H.E.R. Perform “Slow Down” On Fallon

Musical guests Skip Marley and H.E.R. teamed up on Tuesday to turn the Tonight Show into a dancehall club. The pair stopped by to perform their duet “Slow Down,” as they danced with each other, and honestly, looked like they were having the time of their lives.

Check out the performance down below to see the undeniable chemistry as Skip Marley and H.E.R perform live for late night.