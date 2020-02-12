Peep The Pictures From The NYC Premiere Of ‘The Photograph’

- By Bossip Staff
The Stars Of The Photograph Attend Their NYC Premiere

Tuesday February 11, the stars of ‘The Photograph’ attended their premiere at SVA Theatre. The cast, including Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Lil Rel Howery, Chanté Adams, Y’lan Noel and Kelvin Harrison Jr. got gussied up for their big night.

Lakeith really tapped into his sexy side for his role.

Lil Rel made sure to dress warm for the Northern weather.

‘The Photograph’ lands in theatres on Valentine’s Day. Are you planning to take bae to see it?

Check out more photos from the premiere below:

