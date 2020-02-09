Not On My Watch: Issa Rae Shuts Down Rumors Of A ‘Set It Off’ Remake

Issa Rae Denies Rumors She’s Working On A Set It Off Remake

While Issa Rae seems to be working on a million projects at a time, she’s letting the world know that a Set It Off remake isn’t one of them.

During a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, The Photograph star was quick to shut down previous rumors claiming she was at the helm of remaking the 1996 film.

“Oh, I would never remake a classic,” she told ET. “I don’t know where that came from.”

Headlines started to surface in September claiming that Issa Rae was developing a re-imagining of the crime thriller about four women robbing a bank. According to reports from Variety at the time, Rae was supposedly set to both star in and produce the movie. They also reported that Syreeta Singleton and Nina Gloster were rumored to be writing the script while Rae’s production partner, Montrel McKay, was the co-producer.

It’s still unknown whether or not this rumor came out of thin air or if there was ever any truth to it, but it’s possible that Issa and others involved rethought things after getting mixed reactions. News of a Set It Off remake saw fans complaining about yet another Hollywood reboot, begging Issa Rae and anyone else involved not to ruin a classic.

While the rest of the entertainment industry seems hellbent on remaking everything under the sun, it’s good to know Issa is all about not messing with classics of any kind.