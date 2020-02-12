Baby Is Coming! Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Expecting Their First Child

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Expecting First Child Together

Congrats are in order for Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her Jonas Brother boo, Joe Jonas, who announced on Wednesday that they’re expecting their first child together. A source told Just Jared about the news:

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them. Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

It’s been quite the whirlwind romance for Sophie and Joe, who surprised fans by tying the knot in May 2019, shortly after the Billboard Awards. It’s also hard to believe that just last month at the 2020 Grammys, a flat-tummied Sophie was in the audience cheering on her husband as he hit the stage with the rest of the Jonas Brothers.

Since then, the pair hasn’t stopped expressing their love for each other, whether it be on a red carpet on via social media.

Congrats to the gorgeous couple!