Must Be Nice: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Breaks California Record For Most Expensive Home Purchase With $165 Million Mansion

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Buys Most Expensive Home In California

Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world even after losing half of his fortune in his divorce from his long time wife MacKenzie. The money from that separation alone made MacKenzie the third richest woman in the world–and now that Jeff is divorced, it’s only right he find a new living space to make some new memories in.

According to reports from Business Insider, the Amazon CEO found the perfect home at a very expensive price….and by expensive price, we mean the most expensive home purchase in the history of the state of California. His new home costs a whopping $165 million.

The property has been described as a “party palace” and was designed back in the 1930s. It features a 13,000-square-foot mansion, two guesthouses, a tennis court, a swimming pool, and a nine-hole golf course. It also includes a “motor court” that has a garage and gas pumps, according to Architectural Digest.

The lavish crib formerly belonged to media executive David Geffen and the monstrous estate was originally built for the Warner Bros. executive Jack Warner. Geffen purchased the estate back in 1990 for $47.5 million, which obviously sounds super expensive, but this sale to Bezos makes his return on investment $117.5 million. As always, the rich get richer.

Buying the most expensive home in a place like California, where everything is expensive is no small feat. The previous record for the most expensive real estate purchase in the state was held by the $150 million purchase of the Chartwell estate by Lachlan Murdoch last year.

Must be nice!

Check out a photo of the house down below: