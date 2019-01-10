Billionaire Bedfellows: Jeff Bezos Divorce Caused By Alleged Amazon Prime Philandering With THIS Woman

Caught creepin’???

Jeff Bezos Reportedly Cheated With Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos’ billion-dollar divorce has taken a new turn. The e-commerce company founder who’s divorcing his wife Mackenzie after 25 years of marriage (and no prenup) has been outed for allegedly cheating. Bezos wasn’t Amazon Prime pounding just anyone however, he’s allegedly super smitten with Lauren Sanchez.

If you’re curious about who Lauren Sanchez is, she’s a former Extra TV host and most importantly the WIFE to his Bezos’ friend Patrick Whitesell. Whitesell (L), Sanchez, and Besos are all pictured below. No word on whether or not Bezos and his new bae were involved when this pic was taken in December 2016.

Now the National Enquirer is blowing the whistle on Bezos’ alleged affair. The publication alleges that they followed Bezos for four months, across five states and 40,000 miles. During their investigation they uncovered alleged texts Bezos reportedly sent to Lauren where he confesses his love and says he wants to “smell her” and “breathe her in.”

“‘I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon,’ Bezos allegedly wrote. I want to smell you, I want to breathe you in. I want to hold you tight.… I want to kiss your lips…. I love you. I am in love with you.’ […] ‘I miss you. I want to kiss you right now and tuck you in slowly and gently. And maybe in the morning wake you up and not be quite so gentle with you.’ […] Your energy and ideas and competence and SPIRIT turn me on. ‘You make me better. You’re meant for me.’ “

“Not be quite so gentle with you” is extremely swaggerless, but hey, if a billionaire said it…..

According to the Enquirer, Bezos’ lawyer reached out and told them it was “widely known” that he and his wife had been “long separated.”

The publication is releasing an 11-page spread complete with pics of Jeff and Lauren together and even more “racy” texts.

What do YOU think about Jeff Bezos’ allegedly cheating with Lauren Sanchez???