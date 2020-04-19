Exclusive: Actress AJ Johnson Talks UMC’s ‘Stuck With You’ & Offers Bangin’ Baaawdied Quarantine Tips

AJ Johnson is known for a number of things; her acting career, bubbly personality, and awlll those abs, a testament to The AJ Zone, her unyielding dedication to health and wellness. The AJ Zone is all about self-improvement, it’s where she says you” #rockyourbetter mind body & soul” and now’s the perfect time to get in the zone with the actress.

During the coronavirus pandemic, it’s easy to fall in a social distancing induced rut where your focus on self-care and improvement could be waning. Luckily for you, AJ’s revealing some of her tips to BOSSIP including her secret to her exceptionally fit lifestyle—or actually, the lack of a secret altogether.

According to AJ, a “secret” simply doesn’t exist, Instead, she says the “secret” is to start.

“AJ Johnson’s secret is that there is no secret, AJ Johnson just makes a choice that nothing less will do,” about her workout regiment. “That’s a starting point, making a decision, nothing less than a 6-pack, an 8-pack, whatever pack you want, nothing less will do. Then you start to figure out for your own body because everybody is as unique as they are. That starts to happen as you figure out what works for you, your lifestyle.”

Moreover, AJ wants to encourage everyone to do what works best for them individually, but she adds that sugar and empty carbohydrates are indeed things to avoid while kicking bad habits.

“Because we’re so unique and so different, the first thing is you have to make a proper choice and then do the research on what works for your particular body. Overall we definitely have to stay away from sugar, we definitely have to stay away from empty carbs meaning breads, pastas—the carbohydrates that are not plant-based. All this man-made stuff that we do, it’s the devil. We have to decide that true life and true boss and true fabulousness is a life without those things. I think what happened before 2020 is people were thinking, ‘How can I have the fabulous and still keep some of the same bad habits?'”

AJ is currently flooding her Instagram page with tips and recipes to help you follow a more fit lifestyle.

If you’re looking for quarantined content to watch (and more AJ) you can also tune in to UMC (Urban Movie Channel) where AJ stars on “Stuck With You”, a show about a seemingly storybook celeb couple who live separate lives… while under one roof.

AJ plays Stephanie, the glamorous homegirl who offers tips to her friend in turmoil, Candace [Tammy Townsend]. Candace and her husband Luvell [Timon Kyle Durrett] are trying to keep their public perception up even as their #relationshipgoals crumble at home.

“We get to see a couple who’s doing amazing in the public persona but they want to kill each other behind closed doors,” AJ told BOSSIP. It shows the side of #relationshipgoals that you don’t see. Everyone says ‘look at Russell Wilson and Ciara, they look amazing!’ They look amazing, but is their relationship really amazing? Look at Heidi Klum and Seal, look at Angelina and Brad, all these relationships we never thought would end in divorce, when they do end in divorce you think, ‘what part of that love affair did we not know? We never saw that coming.’ That’s what “Stuck With You” picks up, what is it that you never saw coming? We’re gonna show it you.”

Additionally, AJ told BOSSIP about people identifying her as “everybody’s homegirl”, a nod to her likability and relatability. According to AJ, it’s flattering and she’s excited she took her “homegirl” title to a new level in the UMC series.

“I have grown to understand staying power, I think my staying power has been that everybody feels like I’m their homegirl,” AJ told BOSSIP. ” Even when I’m in the airport, the TSA people are like, ‘Hey girl!’ Stephanie in “Stuck With You” is probably the first time I get to play that homegirl from a glamorous, professional perspective. I played the homegirl from South Central in “Baby Boy”, I played the homegirl from the projects in “House Party”, I played the homegirl with Julia Roberts on the motorcycle in “Dying Young”, I played the homegirl in the streets of San Francisco with Whoopi Goldberg in “Sister Act”, my whole life and career I’ve played the roles where everyone can relate. I think with Stephanie the same thing’s gonna happen. For me, I enjoyed the fabulousness of her; the clothes, the fabulous office, her attitude, her friends, the men she dates. I can’t wait for you to get to know her!” This is the first time I feel like I’m getting to play that level of your friend next door, the homegirl.”

In addition to “Stuck With You” AJ shared that she has plans to take women to Ghana to grow in sisterhood in the motherland near the end of this year (pending the end of the COVID-19 pandemic) and added that she’s excited to star in “Stuck With You” in part because it’s a platform to show brown skin representation on television.

“This is the year I really feel like I’m going full throttle forward as an actress,” AJ told BOSSIP. “I’ve decided that it’s time to step back in front of the camera as an actress. So many people were telling me that my voice was missed and I feel like we’re coming into a space where I’m seeing a void with brown skin women and education and I’ve very passionate about those platforms. I think it’s a platform I’m supposed to use. I haven’t done a TV series in over 10 years, I’m just excited!”

To tune in to “Stuck With You” click HERE.

