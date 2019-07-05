Will You Be Watching? Actress AJ Johnson Talks New Movie “Sins Of The Father” (Exclusive)

“House Party” Actress Back With New Movie “Sins Of The Father”

Fans may remember AJ Johnson for her iconic roles as “Sharane” in “House Party” and “Juanita” in “Baby Boy.”

Now, the NJ born and bred actress is back with a new movie on TVOne “Sins of The Father,” about the murder of the wife of an Atlanta-area pastor, a crime that sends shockwaves through their close-knit community. However things aren’t what they seem and as law enforcement’s investigation unfolds, secret lives filled with lust, adultery, and corruption come to the surface.

Johnson plays the no-nonsense Det. Phylicia Richardson, who is tasked with unraveling the mystery murder of the church’s First Lady.

“Phylicia Richardson is actually AJ Johnson before Hollywood,” Johnson told BOSSIP by phone. “Phylicia is the bookworm, the intellectual…now, she’s been given a platform to be all of who she is – now we get to see her work her magic on this case that has gone cold.”

The thespian said she and director Jamal Hill had full creative control of the movie, often shooting up to 15 hours a day and then meeting to rewrite scenes for the next day. The movie, which was shot in Atlanta, was years in the making for Johnson, who said that she wanted to find the right role after the critical acclaim of “Baby Boy.”

“I personally have been waiting for a project that helped me not to miss my experience in ‘Baby Boy,’ which was my last dramatic role,” she said. “John Singleton and his way of creating spoiled me. So I was waiting for that kind of role, that kind of director…Then TV One called, and I felt like it was an answered prayer right there.”

Johnson said she hopes that viewers will take away that the truth always comes to light.

“We’re living in a time and space where corruption, deceit and adultery exit in certain areas,” Johnson explained. “Between cell phones and social media, so much is exposed, why not expose the dark in the church community, and correct it?”

“Sins of the Father” will air July 7 at 8 P.M. (EST) on TVOne.