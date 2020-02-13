Treachery?! Kim K Invites Khloé’s Badly Behaving Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson To Dinner

Clip From Upcoming KUWTK Season Shows Kim Explaining How She Invited Khloe’s Ex To Dinner

The new season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” doesn’t premiere until this Spring, but we found this sneak peek from the upcoming season and thought we’d share. In the clip, Kim calls Khloe to tell her she ran into Tristan in NYC and ended up inviting him to dinner.

What’s funny is we vaguely remember reading about Tristan and Kim being at dinner together during one of her NY trips — this explains it all. If you were Khloe would you think this invitation was a betrayal? How do you think Kris Jenner feels about her daughters talking about her cheating on their dad on TV?