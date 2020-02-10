Khloe Kardashian Throws A Bear Themed Baby Shower For Her Bestie Malika Haqq … And Baby Daddy OT Genasis Attends!

Malika’s Baby Shower Had The Cutest Teddy Bear Vibes

Malika Haqq is the most recent of her friend group to celebrate joining the mom tribe and her BFF Khloé Kardashian feted her with a teddy bear themed baby shower over the weekend. Held at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, it was over the top in the best ways possible.

Khloe posted photos from the event, revealing how she’s been planning Malika’s shower in her head for some time. We love that she got creative since Malika didn’t want anything colorful. How beautiful are these decorations?

Malika’s been sharing celebrations with her twin Khadijah for most of her life so we probably shouldn’t be surprised that her first party thrown just for her was this baby shower. If you didn’t already know Malika is expecting a baby boy. We’re so happy for her.

