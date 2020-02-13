10-Time Grammy Award Winner Chaka Khan Makes Her Reveal On ‘The Masked Singer’ [Video]

Grammy Award Winner Chaka Khan Makes Her Reveal On 'The Masked Singer'
Bossip Staff
On this week’s episode of The Masked Singer, the competition lost out on somebody with some serious singing chops: the one and only Chaka Khan. A lot of fans were upset by her elimination before even finding out who was behind the mask, but once a reveal was made, there was some serious outrage over getting rid of a legend so early on.
Check out the video down below to see Miss Monster’s reveal and how the crowd and the judges react to Chaka Khan’s unmasking:
