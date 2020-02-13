10-Time Grammy Award Winner Chaka Khan Makes Her Reveal On ‘The Masked Singer’ [Video]

Grammy Award Winner Chaka Khan Makes Her Reveal On 'The Masked Singer'

10-Time Grammy Award Winner Chaka Khan Makes Her Reveal On 'The Masked Singer'

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Watch Chaka Khan’s Big Reveal On The Masked Singer

On this week’s episode of The Masked Singer, the competition lost out on somebody with some serious singing chops: the one and only Chaka Khan. A lot of fans were upset by her elimination before even finding out who was behind the mask, but once a reveal was made, there was some serious outrage over getting rid of a legend so early on.

Check out the video down below to see Miss Monster’s reveal and how the crowd and the judges react to Chaka Khan’s unmasking:

