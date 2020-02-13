Zoë Kravitz Battles Her Way Through The Wings Of Death On Hot Ones [Video]
Hot in Herre: Zoë Kravitz Battles Her Way Through The Wings Of Death On ‘Hot Ones’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Zoë Kravitz Dishes on Breakfasts With Prince on Hot Ones
On this week’s episode of Hot Ones, Zoë Kravitz takes on the wings of death with host Sean Evans right by her side. The multi-talented actress covers everything from her strangest Burning Man experiences, to pancake breakfasts with Prince, and then, she tries her best at Friends trivia while the spice is at an all-time high.
New episodes of Hot Ones go up every Thursday on First We Feast’s YouTube channel. See whether Zoë Kravitz made it through the 10 wings or into the hall of shame down below:
