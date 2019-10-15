On-Screen Swirl: Zoe Kravitz Cast As Catwoman In Forthcoming ‘Batman’ Movie Starring Robert Pattinson

Zoe Kravitz Cast As Catwoman In Forthcoming “The Batman” Starring Robert Pattinson

Earlier this year, it was announced that Matt Reeves would be stepping behind the camera to film the upcoming Batman movie, which is due in theaters everywhere June 25, 2021.

Of course, the biggest question once this news broke was all about who would pay the colonizing crusader popularly known as Batman. The choice stunned damn near everyone and most of us are still a little iffy about the news that Robert Pattinson would be staring in the film–and a lot of that uncertainty comes from the fact that a lot of us instantly think of him staring in the Twilight franchise.

But with that announcement out the way, today, we finally get the news of who will be taking up the role of the leading lady, Catwoman. Big Little Lies star and the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, Zoe Kravitz has landed the role of Catwoman in the appropriately titled, The Batman.

According to reports from Variety, the hold up on the announcement was the studio’s tough casting decision being a toss-up between Zoe & Zazie Beetz, who stars in Atlanta, Deadpool 2, and Joker. Rumor has it, Zazie couldn’t commit to the role due to the filming of Atlanta being at the exact same time.

Ultimately, Kravitz won the role, even with her own scheduling conflicts that could arise from the filming schedule of her upcoming project, Fantastic Beasts. A few more casting announcements for this movie are expected soon and rumors heavily suggest that Rihanna may be playing Poison Ivy–there really isn’t a more perfect casting imaginable for that role!

Are you here for Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman?