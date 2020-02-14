Enough Is Enough: Wendy Williams Is Getting DRAGGED To Hell And Back For THESE Homophobic As Hell Comments

Wendy Williams Dragged For Homophobic Comments

Wendy Williams has found herself in hot water and on the verge of getting kicked out of the paint…again. That’s right. Williams went on her show and went on a rant about gay and trans people that was way out of line.

Woah… did @WendyWilliams just say gay men need to stop wearing high heels & skirts ??? Crazy because a lot of Gay men & Trans men support her because SHE LOOKS ALOT LIKE THEM! I am a Straight woman & I was offended! Some shit you should KEEP TO YOURSELF ‼️🙄😒 pic.twitter.com/eiJX5C29Q3 — 💋JUICIIEST_of_ALL💦 (@MZJUCII) February 13, 2020

She told a fan that since he doesn’t menstruate, he doesn’t know what it’s like to be woman and that they should stop wearing women’s clothing. Word? This is hateful and an absolute disaster for Wendy as she has been so embraced by the LGBT community. We’re not sure she can recover.

Take a look at the EPIC dragging.