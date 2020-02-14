Kevin Gates' Wife Dreka Showcases Her Breast Explant Procedure
Plastic Surgery Reversal: Kevin Gates’ Wife Dreka Showcases Her Breast Explant Procedure
Dreka Gates Showcases And Details Breast Explant Surgery
The wife to rapper Kevin Gates, Dreka Gates, is sharing footage from her breast explant surgery and detailing the health-related reasons behind her decision. In case you were curious about why you’d need explant surgery (or implant removal surgery), Dreka says her breast implants were making her sick so she had to remove them after three years.
I got implants in February 2017 after losing 15 pounds. I lost a lot of volume in my breasts and only wanted the volume back so I chose to get implants. I had the smallest size implants, 180 cc on each size. It gave me back the volume that I had lost and going braless (which I love! 🤪) was that much easier.
A few years passed, and I found out that all of a sudden I had high estrogen levels, I cut my hair off twice because it was thinning out a lot, and my skin was just having breakout after breakout. I eat SUPER CLEAN, workout, & after picking myself apart it was brought to my attention by a good friend that it was my implants. I basically had balls of toxic in my chest. Foreign objects in my chest. So I removed them. They surprisingly still look good in my opinion. I’ll have before & afters later.
Here’s some footage from the procedure where Dreka says she was awake the entire time.
View this post on Instagram
SWIPE Thank you to @justinyovinomd @idealfaceandbody for my #explant surgery. I was able to stay awake and had only local anesthetic and nitric oxide. It was painless and we even talked throughout the surgery! Recovery was unbelievably easy and I didn’t take anything for pain. Little Backstory : I got implants in February 2017 after losing 15 pounds. I lost a lot of volume in my breasts and only wanted the volume back so I chose to get implants. I had the smallest size implants, 180 cc on each size. It gave me back the volume that I had lost and going braless (which I love! 🤪) was that much easier. A few years passed, and I found out that all of a sudden I had high estrogen levels, I cut my hair off twice because it was thinning out a lot, and my skin was just having breakout after breakout. I eat SUPER CLEAN, workout, & after picking myself apart it was brought to my attention by a good friend that it was my implants. I basically had balls of toxic in my chest. Foreign objects in my chest. So I removed them. They surprisingly still look good in my opinion. I’ll have before & afters later.
Here she is right before surgery.
View this post on Instagram
#drekabody #askme If you’ve ever wanted to ask me any questions…now is the time. Ask me anything you’ve ever wanted to know. About eating habits, skincare habits, hair, business, mental and spiritual wellness, vaccines (or rather no vaccines in my kids case), birthing babies (both my babies were born via waterbirth), placentas, cannabis (bet you didn’t know I went to school for this) …whatever the hell you want to ask me. We will compile all of these questions, so please be specific in nature, and I’ll answer them. Not all at once, not even tonight, but soon.. *DISCLAIMER – I am in no way a professional or expert, I’ve just had a good amount of experience in my life to know what works and not necessarily what will work for you but what worked for myself and my family (hubby and kids included) 😘 ✌️ 📸 : @shannonlaurine
Dreka said she’ll keep people updated with after pictures. We hope she recovers fast!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.