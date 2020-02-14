Jesus Take The Wheel: Man Forced Woman He Met On A Dating App Into Helping Him Rob A Bank

Man Turned His Date Into An Unwilling Accomplice In His Bank Robbery

A woman in Massachusetts ending up becoming a getaway driver after a man she met on a dating app robbed a bank on their first date, according to reports from CNN.

Earlier this week, Christopher Castillo was sentenced to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery. It all went down after Castillo met a woman on a dating app and planned for the absolute worst first date ever. He had her pick him up from his parents’ home in Chepachet, Rhode Island, drive 30 minutes to North Attleboro, Massachusetts, and proceeded to rob the Bristol County Savings Bank.

The woman only became aware of Castillo’s intentions of robbing a bank after he’d already done so, as he ran back inside her Nissan Maxima wearing sunglasses and a hat while holding a gun and $1,000 in cash.

As he told her to “f***ing go,” she fled the scene with him in a panic, but later ended up pulling over and walking away from her car when she saw police cruisers following behind her.

After already holding one person hostage, Castillo went on to “violently struggle” with and spit on officers after being pulled from her car. That stunt accounts for an additional two years in the Bristol County House of Corrections.

Luckily for the woman who will probably never use a dating app again, she wasn’t charged.