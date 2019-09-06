Are You Here For It? Facebook Launches Its Very Own Dating App

Facebook Launches ‘Facebook Dating’ To Help You Secure More Cheeks

Well, this is either going to go really well or extremely poorly.

Facebook announced on Thursday that its officially launching a dating app. Hopeful romantics have often complained about Tinder and other sites, saying they’re just places for hookups and not helpful for those in search of real love. Facebook hopes to be the solution for this.

If you’re in the US and 18+, you can sign up for a Facebook Dating profile today and match with people who have similar interests – or use Secret Crush to match with people you already know on Facebook and Instagram 😉 pic.twitter.com/QWHbhXHFq7 — Facebook (@facebook) September 5, 2019

With more active users than almost any other dating platform, it stands a pretty good chance to create some genuine connections. The app is available to those 18 and older and Facebook has confirmed you WILL NOT be matched with current Facebook friends. The official title is ‘Facebook Dating‘ and even though you probably already have a Facebook profile, you will still have to create another profile to use specifically for the dating service.

With Facebook having the most advanced algorithms around, it’s going to be interesting to see how this all plays out. Facebook already knows pretty much everything about you, so the people they match you with are probably a pretty calculated paring–kinda scary if you think about it.

According to Buzzfeed, for those of you who still secretly want one of your Facebook friends to match with you, you’ll have the option with the ‘Secret Crush’ feature. Secret Crush lets you choose up to nine friends to label as a crush–If one of those nine friends adds you as well, it notifies you.

Of course, there are a ton of concerns with this new dating app, but Facebook is telling people not to be alarmed because they’ve taken the proper precautions to protect users. If their protection of user data is any indication, we’re sure everything will be fine *sarcasm*