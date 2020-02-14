Desus & Mero: Lakeith Stanfield Wanted A Cameo In 'Parasite' [Video]
Desus & Mero: Lakeith Stanfield Reveals The Reason He Wanted A Cameo In ‘Parasite’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Lakeith Stanfield Stops By Desus & Mero For An Interview
Lakeith Stanfield is the latest guest to stop by Desus & Mero for an interview.
During his time at the table, the actor talks about his new movie The Photograph with Issa Rae, wanting to have a cameo in the award-winning film Parasite, what else fans can expect from him in future projects, and his experience buying a Tesla.
Check out the interview down below to hear what Lakeith has to say:
