Desus & Mero: Lakeith Stanfield Reveals The Reason He Wanted A Cameo In ‘Parasite’ [Video]

Lakeith Stanfield Stops By Desus & Mero For An Interview

Lakeith Stanfield is the latest guest to stop by Desus & Mero for an interview.

During his time at the table, the actor talks about his new movie The Photograph with Issa Rae, wanting to have a cameo in the award-winning film Parasite, what else fans can expect from him in future projects, and his experience buying a Tesla.

Check out the interview down below to hear what Lakeith has to say: