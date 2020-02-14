Desus & Mero: Lakeith Stanfield Wanted A Cameo In 'Parasite' [Video]

Desus & Mero: Lakeith Stanfield Reveals The Reason He Wanted A Cameo In ‘Parasite’ [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Celebrities Visit BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" - February 12, 2020

Source: Dominik Bindl / Getty

Lakeith Stanfield Stops By Desus & Mero For An Interview

Lakeith Stanfield is the latest guest to stop by Desus & Mero for an interview.

During his time at the table, the actor talks about his new movie The Photograph with Issa Rae, wanting to have a cameo in the award-winning film Parasite, what else fans can expect from him in future projects, and his experience buying a Tesla.

Check out the interview down below to hear what Lakeith has to say:

