Pure Comedy: Desus & Mero Talk To Penn Badgley About ‘You,’ Thirst Tweets, And Inner Monologues [Video]

Penn Badgley Stops By Desus And Mero To Talk About His Hit Show, You

Penn Badgley is the latest guest to stop by for season 2 of Desus & Mero, visiting the Jam Room at Milk Studios for a light-hearted interview.

During their conversation, he explains the economics of Gossip Girl, reveals some serious spoilers, talks about playing a murderous psychopath on You, and shows us how those internal monologue scenes really work. Check out the video down below to see the whole thing for yourself: