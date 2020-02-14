So Sad: Kim Kardashian Remembers Being Told She Had A Miscarriage While Pregnant With North

Doctors Told Kim K She Had A Miscarriage While Pregnant With North

Kim Kardashian is opening up about a difficult part of her pregnancy was North, when she thought she had suffered a miscarriage.

The reality star admitted that at the time, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding her relationship with Kanye West. She went on to describe the time during her pregnancy where she thought she was having a miscarriage.

“At the time, I didn’t know — Were we gonna get married? Were we gonna have this baby? It was all new territory to me and I was so scared and literally, I thought I had a miscarriage because I was really heavy bleeding and in so much pain in Miami,” Kim explained on Laura Wasser’s All’s Fair podcast: “I went in because you have to go and do a D&C to clean out a miscarriage. It was Thanksgiving morning and my doctor said, “Come in in the morning and we’ll do it Thanksgiving night so no one will see you.”

On top of how horrifying it is to suffer a miscarriage in itself, Kim was also scared that tabloids or people in the public would find out about the experience. “I was so worried people would find out, it was the first time I ever was pregnant. I was so nervous,” she recalled.

Kim went on to say that though she was told she’d suffered a miscarriage, the next day, they found a heartbeat. She and husband Kanye West welcomed North back in 2013, and the rest is history.

It’s no secret that with both of her pregnancies, Kim had a lot of complications. Luckily, she’s gotten 4 adorable and healthy kids to show for it.