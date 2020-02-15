A Lil’ Positivity: Parents & Students Vote To Rename California School After Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama To Have School Named After Her

According to CNN, our former first lady Michelle Obama will soon have a second California school named after her.

The West Contra Costa Unified School District Board decided to unanimously change the name of Wilson Elementary School to Michelle Obama Elementary School.

The idea came to fruition after a PTA letter sent a letter to the school board. After enough support from parents, students and community leaders the decision was finalized.

Wilson PTA President Maisha Cole said in a statement:

“We wanted to choose someone on a global level…With a new school and new learning environment, we want our children to think beyond Richmond, to think beyond California, and remind them that they can make a difference locally and globally.”

The new name will take effect after the school is done being rebuilt.