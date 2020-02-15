Petty Wars: Woman From Viral Plane Seat Fiasco Gives Her Side Of The Story [Video]

Woman In Viral Plane Seat Hitting Video Explains Her Side

This week, one of the most unexpected wars started on social media and divided everyone like never before. A woman uploaded a video to social media that showed her reclining her American Airlines plane seat with the man behind her proceeding to punch the back of it for the whole flight.

For context, the man was in the very last seat on the plane, so he couldn’t recline, but still, punching the seat in front of you is still a little extreme.

This video has the internet legitimately divided . Dude is in the last seat on the plane. Seat doesn’t recline. Hers does. And she reclines. He’s upset, and is punching her seat incessantly— so she records. Who is right?!

Of course, the clip ended up going viral within minutes, which is when the entire internet seemed split 50/50 on whether or not this woman should be able to recline her seat or not. The issue got so bad that Delta’s CEO took to Twitter to give his take on the situation…and let’s just say he seemed to through a nice amount of gasoline on a fire that was already out of hand.

"I think customers have the right to recline." $DAL CEO Ed Bastian shares his seat-reclining philosophy: If there's a tall person behind you "the polite thing is to make certain it was okay. I never recline … and I never say anything if someone reclines into me.” pic.twitter.com/JJw5DVH4QG — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) February 14, 2020

The Delta CEO had the nerve to say you need to ask before reclining, as if he would know anything about flying economy. We all understand that he has to play it safe for the sake of his job, but he needs to realize how expensive Delta tickets are. Having to negotiate and ask the strangers around you in order to use a standard feature that comes with the ticket price is just a little bit crazy.

The woman being endlessly berated in the video was recently interviewed about the situation and explains that the footage shown was a only small bit of what actually happened. She claims that she was threatened by the flight attendants on the plane, with the man eventually confronting her and asking what her issue was.

