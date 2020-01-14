Freak-uent Flyer Miles: American Airlines Employee Got Passenger’s Number From Luggage And Sent Over 100 Stalker-ish Texts

American Airlines Employee Gets Number And Sends Passenger Over 100 Texts

In the words of iconic comedy legend Martin Lawrence, people are “craaaazy, deraaaaaanged”.

According to a DailyMail report, an American Airlines employee shadily got passenger Ashley Barno’s phone number from her luggage tag, then proceeded to send her over 100 creepy-a$$ text messages.

The employee identified only as “Ahmad”, told Ashley things like she was “gorgeous in her gray top” and worse…

The chilling messages go on to show how the worker then joined her on her flight from San Diego’s International Airport to Chicago O’Hare in April last year, telling her: ‘I am on board now. Are you going to Chicago too??’ He is then said to have told a worried Ashley he could get her free flights and access to lounges, adding: ‘Will you join me? I really like you!! Come on join me!!’

At this point Ashley became concerned and told a flight attendant about the texts. She contacted the ground crew and “Ahmad” was met at the concourse by American Airlines security employees. The flight attendant told Barno that this was not the first time “Ahmad” had done this type of thing.

So the question begs, HOW THE HOT HOLY F**K DOES THIS MUTHAF***A STILL HAVE A JOB AT AMERICAN AIRLINES?!?!?!?

For that reason, Ashely is suing the American for sexual harassment and other wrongdoing as they knew about “Ahmad’s” shenanigans and kept him on the payroll.

‘American Airlines did not do a sufficient job in hiring and supervising employees to keep its customers safe from sexual harassment and stalking’, it adds.

We hope she cashes OUT. How crazy is that???