R.I.P. ‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack Dies By Suicide At Age 40

R.I.P: 'Love Island' Host Caroline Flack Dies By Suicide At 40-Years-Old
Love Island Host Caroline Flack Found Dead At 40-Years-Old
Former Love Island host and U.K. personality Caroline Flack died in her home over the weekend after taking her own life. According to reports from TMZ, the reality TV presenter was found dead on Saturday in her London apartment, which was confirmed by her family to the British press.
A family spokesman says; “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th of February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”
An attorney for the TV star confirmed that Flack killed herself.This comes after months of social media backlash as Caroline was set to face a judge on March 4 for an assault case she was fighting. Her boyfriend, tennis star Lewis Burton, accused her of attacking him with a lamp at their home, though she pled not guilty.
She stepped down from her role hosting Love Island back in December and was keeping a low profile, though she doubled down on her proclaimed innocence on Instagram, vowing not to be silenced even though she was advised to keep quiet.https://www.instagram.com/p/B6d-ESvFaYc/Flack had an extensive on-camera resume including Big Brother, X Factor, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, and more.Caroline was 40-years-old.
