Kandi Releases Statement On Old Lady Gang Restaurant Shooting ‘My Family And I Are Truly Saddened’

Kandi Releases Statement On Old Lady Gang Restaurant Shooting

Kandi is speaking out after three people were shot at her popular Atlanta restaurant.

As previously reported gunfire broke out at Old Lady Gang’s East Point location injuring a teenage girl, another innocent bystander and a man believed to be the intended target. All three were shot by a suspect who fled in a black vehicle.

Fox 5 has dashcam footage from the shooting showing the gunman wearing an orange tracksuit enter the building before people scatter.

“We saw the muzzle fire, the gun,” the man who provided the video told FOX 5. “It was a very terrifying situation.”

Fox reports that the restaurant was packed the day after the shooting but guests declined to speak on camera.

“My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang,” Burruss wrote on Instagram. “As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area; we hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values.”

Details on the suspect have not been released.