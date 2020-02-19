All Hail Your Hair: Serena Williams Approved Brand Offering FREE Custom Wig Install In Your City

New wig, who dis?

Mayvenn Hair Announces Free Custom Wig Installation Program

In the age of lifting lace fronts and questionable crescent moon hairlines, the world’s largest black-owned extension company is offering another incredible deal that could save you hundreds. Mayvenn Hair which boasts investors like Serena Williams is offering a first of its kind model—FREE wig customizations.

Starting February 11, 2020, this program allows customers to buy Virgin Lace Front and Virgin 360 Lace Wigs directly from the company online via shop.mayvenn.com. Then, Mayvenn matches customers with a local stylist within their network who will customize the wig for FREE – all for the cost of the hair itself. The new Mayvenn Wig Customization service includes tinting lace, bleaching knots, cutting lace and plucking the hairline.

Mayvenn is offering two different styles of wigs for free customizations;

Mayvenn Virgin 360 Lace Wigs – Starting at $145 https://shop.mayvenn.com/categories/26-virgin-360-wigs

· Ideal for ponytails, these wigs are denser & fuller. 360 wigs have lace around the entire crown of your head with a cap in the middle.

Mayvenn Virgin Lace Front Wigs – Starting at $135 https://shop.mayvenn.com/categories/24-virgin-lace-front-wigs

· With the lace base in front only, these are ideal for exploring new ways to part your hair. They are made with virgin lace & real human hair.

Mayvenn first revolutionized the hair industry with their Free Install service model that let bundle buyers get their sew-ins done for free.

Have YOU tried Mayvenn hair and would you be down to get a free wig customization???