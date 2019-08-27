Serena Williams Summarily Destroys Maria Sharapova For 19th Straight Time At US Open, Trolling Commences Online

Serena Williams Beats Maria Sharapova At US Open, Internet Reacts

Serena Williams is back in the US Open after last year’s controversial final loss.

On Monday, she took on Maria Sharapova and she pretty much demolished her with a 6-1, 6-1 win. This makes the 19th time in a row Williams has beat Sharapova, according to ESPN.

“Every time I come up against her,” Williams said, “I just bring out some of my best tennis.”

Ya think.

A select few people think Williams and Sharapova have a “rivalry” because of comments Sharapova made in her autobiography, according to Sporting News.

“I think Serena hated me for being the skinny kid who beat her, against all odds, at Wimbledon,” she wrote. “I think she hated me for seeing her at her lowest moment. But mostly I think she hated me for hearing her cry. She’s never forgiven me for it.”

Mhm. Okay Maria.

Ms. Sharapova hasn’t had the best moments in the game of tennis. Back in 2016, she was banned for two years for failing a drug test. Sharapova says that she unknowingly took the drug meldonium, and she tested positive right before the 2016 Australian Open.

Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, even trolled her about the drug incident at the game on Monday. He wore a D.A.R.E shirt during the match, which stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education, a program aimed at preventing drug use.

the second drag of the serena-sharapova match happened off the court, with @alexisohanian in a d.a.r.e shirt. 😩 if you know, you know. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/CbnVXUtdeF — get on the drums, ro (@oscar_pope) August 27, 2019

Ultimate troll.

The Internet also seemed to come for Sharapova during and after the match.

Is Maria Sharapova Serena Williams' One True Rival? I plotted their Grand Slam Wins vs the number of times they have won against each other. The Data says: pic.twitter.com/XgzqrT86dO — STEMLORD (@upulie) August 27, 2019

May you constantly whip your perceived non existent rivals constantly into submission like the way Serena Williams thrashes Maria Sharapova every time. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) August 27, 2019

Oops.

