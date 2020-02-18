Oh, It’s Lit! Kenan Thompson Named Host For White House Correspondents Dinner, We Demand “Darius Trump” Appearance

SNL's Kenan Thompson To Host 2020 White House Correspondents Dinner

By Bossip Staff

We will be tuned-TF-in on this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner as SNL veteran Kenan Thompson has been named the event’s official host according to NYDailyNews.

The date is set for April 25 and it appears that the folks in charge of putting together this event know exactly what they’re doing…

“We’re looking forward to a lively evening honoring the most important political journalism of the past year,” said ABC’s Jonathan Karl, president of the White House Correspondents Association, which sponsors the annual event.

“A lively evening” is white-collar white-guy-speak for “Somebody finna get roasted”. Especially because Hasan Minhaj will be on-hand as a featured entertainer and if you know him, you know he’s got JOKES. Sharp, pointy ones.

Sadly, Donald won’t be in attendance as he hasn’t attended one since he was inaugurated. Mostly because he’s a sucka who can’t take the heat but we digress.

Can’t. Wait.

