Desus & Mero: Kenan Thompson Talks Spending 17 Years On SNL, His Friendship With Kel & More [Video]

Kenan Thompson Stops By Desus & Mero To Talk Comedy

Kenan Thompson is the longest running Saturday Night Live cast member in the show’s history, but he’s so humble, you’d never know just how big of a deal that is.

The comedian stopped by Desus & Mero last week to talk about his time on the series, also discussing how his relationship with Kel is today, what it’s like being a dad, future projects he’s got coming up, and so much more. Check out the interview down below to hear what he has to say about his contributions to the world of comedy: