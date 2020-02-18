“Cherish The Day” OWN Exclusive: Gently Meets The Fisher Family Matriarch [Video]

“Cherish The Day” OWN Exclusive: Gently Meets The Fisher Family Matriarch

Ava Duvernay’s sweet black love series is back with a brand new episode and we’ve got an exclusive first look!

On tonight’s episode of Cherish The Day on OWN Gently and Evan’s love story continues and gets intense. Evan takes Gently to celebrate his parent’s anniversary, but Mrs. Fisher clearly isn’t easy to win over.

Things get uncomfortable FAST when Gently meets Evan’s mother’s sorors who pelt them both with questions. “What happened to the light skin girl?” “Are those Chanel or Ferragamo?!” ask the ladies who can’t stop staring at Gently.

Then Mrs. Fisher comes over and gives Gently a warm greeting—but she and her Alpha Kappa Alpha sisters might have some hangups. Peep the way Mrs. Fisher gawks at Gently’s tattoo.

Ava Duvernay is also sharing a clip from the show. Things get steamy between Gently and Evan while they rifle through his record collection. You can literally watch the tension build between the two while Bill Withers belts out lyrics affirming their feelings.

Morning! Dropping your favorite scene in your timeline as a treat. And inviting folks to continue the journey with Gently and Evan tonight at 10p| 9c on @OWNTV. 🖤 #CherishTheDay https://t.co/CQnIgDT4MH pic.twitter.com/G0H6TwRZ9V — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 18, 2020

You can see more Gently and Evan on “Cherish The Day” tonight at 10p| 9c on OWN!