So Sad: ‘Good Times’ Star Ja’net Dubois Dead At 74

- By Bossip Staff

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

‘Good Times’ Star Ja’net Dubois Dead At 74

“Good Times” star Ja’net Dubois has died. The actress was found passed away unexpectedly in her sleep reports TMZ.

The star who played the Evans family’s sassy neighbor Willona Woods on the classic ’70s TV series wad found dead in her Glendale, California home, TMZ adds. The star, 74, wasn’t complaining about specific ailments and had recently made a public appearance.

Ja’net is also known for singing the theme song “Movin’ On Up,” for “The Jeffersons” and Janet Jackson famously starred as her adopted daughter Penny on the show.

Ja’net won two Emmy awards for her voice-over work on “The PJs.”

R.I.P.

