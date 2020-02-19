So Sad: ‘Good Times’ Star Ja’net Dubois Dead At 74

‘Good Times’ Star Ja’net Dubois Dead At 74

“Good Times” star Ja’net Dubois has died. The actress was found passed away unexpectedly in her sleep reports TMZ.

The star who played the Evans family’s sassy neighbor Willona Woods on the classic ’70s TV series wad found dead in her Glendale, California home, TMZ adds. The star, 74, wasn’t complaining about specific ailments and had recently made a public appearance.

Ja’net is also known for singing the theme song “Movin’ On Up,” for “The Jeffersons” and Janet Jackson famously starred as her adopted daughter Penny on the show.

…. sigh. Damn, damn, DAMN, Ms. Dubois. Willona Woods was the definition of a fly, grown ass woman to me back in the day. She was always serving a look, on her way to or from somewhere, and content. Very too blessed to be stressed energy. pic.twitter.com/iUWcmDGYh3 — Naima Cochrane (@naima) February 18, 2020

Ja’net won two Emmy awards for her voice-over work on “The PJs.”

R.I.P.