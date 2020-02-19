Slick Woods Suffers Brutal Injuries From Second Cancer-Related Seizure

Prayers Up: Slick Woods Suffers Brutal Injuries From Second Cancer-Related Seizure

- By Bossip Staff

Savage x Fenty - Arrivals - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Slick Woods Suffers Another Seizure

Model Slick Woods has suffered another seizure associated with her cancer diagnosis, unfortunately, this time she walked away with some pretty intense injuries.

The model shared that she face-planted during the painful fall and plans on going vegan to sooth the chances of having another seizure.

Man another seizure f-ck the bullsh-t I’m going vegan #faceplant

From the photo, it appears that Slick acquired a few stitches to her lip because of the incident.

The 23-year-old is currently battling melanoma, and her cancer is in its third stage.

In a previous post, Woods had revealed another seizure caused her to be hospitalized overnight. She also shared that she was losing feeling in one of her legs. Apparently, one of her legs and her hand went numb.

 

We hope she gets well soon!

