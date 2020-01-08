Prayers Up: Slick Woods Suffers Seizure, Shares Update From Hospital Bed

Cancer Diagnosed Slick Woods Hospitalized Over Seizure

A few weeks after revealing skin cancer diagnosis, model Slick Woods suffered a seizure in the middle of the night. The model says her life was saved after calling a friend who took her to a nearby hospital.

Now that I’m feeling a million times better and walking again thanks @cheyalli for saving my life during an unexpected seizure in the middle of the night, man there’s so many people going through way worse

The 23-year-old is currently battling melanoma, and her cancer is in its third stage.

In a previous post, Woods also revealed that she was losing feeling in one of her legs. Apparently, one of her legs and her hand went numb. In her update, she says the feeling came back again.

We hope she gets well soon!