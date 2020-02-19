So Sick Split: Ne-Yo Blames Crystal Smith Divorce On Their “Demons” Not Meshing

Ne-Yo Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumors

Ne-Yo has broken his silence on the decision between him and wife Crystal Smith to call it quits. The singer has nothing but positive things to say about Crystal and blames their “demons” for causing the tentative divorce. Shaffer sat down with Private Talk Podcast with Alexis Texas to discuss the details of his split

“Slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get divorced. It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of us realizing us .. long story short … I’m not going to talk bad about her, I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman, she’s the mother of my children. She’s always gonna be there. I will always respect that.”

Ne-Yo added:

“Long story short, she’s got demons just like everyone else. Just like me. Then we realized our demons don’t mesh and until both of us get ahold of our personal demons it’s gonna be difficult for us to stay married. That’s the end of the chapter not the end of the book.”

So far, no divorce papers have been filed but Crystal is expected to be the one serving them, according to our sources.