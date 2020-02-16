That Was Fast! Ne-Yo’s Estranged Wife Crystal Smith Seen Getting Cozy With #BlackInkCHI’s Ryan Henry

She recently arrived in Chicago for a trip with her friends during the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities. Just like everyone else in the world, Smith has been showing off her travel footage on her Instagram stories–which just so happened to feature a special guest.
Crystal posted a video letting everyone know she was grabbing drinks with Black Ink Crew: Chicago’s Ryan Henry. In the footage, Crystal strikes a pose as she pans the camera over to Ryan, who has a big smile on his face.
In another video posted by a friend, Smith can be seen sitting in between Henry’s legs as he rests his hand on her shoulder.
Ne-Yo and Crystal are headed for divorce and have reportedly been separated for months. According to reports from The Jasmine Brand, Crystal broke up with Ne-Yo and plans to file for divorce by the end of the month.
Luckily for both parties, it looks like they’re having some fun living the single life for now.
