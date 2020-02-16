Ne-Yo's Estranged Wife Crystal Smith Seen With #BlackInkCHI's Ryan Henry

That Was Fast! Ne-Yo’s Estranged Wife Crystal Smith Seen Getting Cozy With #BlackInkCHI’s Ryan Henry

- By Bossip Staff

Ryan Henry and Crystal Smith

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

Crystal Smith Posts IG Stories With Ryan Henry Post-Ne-Yo Split

After only a few days of reports that a divorce was on the horizon, Ne-Yo’s estranged wife Crystal Smith is cozying up to Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Ryan Henry.

On Saturday afternoon, Ne-Yo was out in Los Angeles enjoying himself with some friends, posting videos while eating lunch at the Venice Whaler. After first only showcasing his male buddies, the singer revealed in later posts that a group of ladies was also joining them for some grub and a good time.

It seems like Crystal was ready to return the favor, letting her husband and everyone else know that she’s out here having a good time, too.

She recently arrived in Chicago for a trip with her friends during the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities. Just like everyone else in the world, Smith has been showing off her travel footage on her Instagram stories–which just so happened to feature a special guest.

Crystal posted a video letting everyone know she was grabbing drinks with Black Ink Crew: Chicago’s Ryan Henry. In the footage, Crystal strikes a pose as she pans the camera over to Ryan, who has a big smile on his face.

In another video posted by a friend, Smith can be seen sitting in between Henry’s legs as he rests his hand on her shoulder.

 

Ne-Yo and Crystal are headed for divorce and have reportedly been separated for months.  According to reports from The Jasmine Brand, Crystal broke up with Ne-Yo and plans to file for divorce by the end of the month.

Luckily for both parties, it looks like they’re having some fun living the single life for now.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: Black Ink Crew, Break Ups, Coupled Up

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.