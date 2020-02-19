Icons Only: Don C, Kristen Noel Crawley, Iman Shumpert & More Celebrate Moët & Chandon’s Nectar Of The Culture Campaign

Don C & Friends Celebrate ‘Nectar of the Culture’ Campaign

Moët & Chandon connected with iconic cultural photographer Jonathan Mannion and Chicago’s own power couple Don “Don C.” Crawley & Kristen Noel Crawley as part of the new Nectar of the Culture campaign celebrating the people, places and moments that continue to push our culture forward.

The exclusive star-studded brunch at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel attracted a plethora of creative luminaries that included Iman Shumpert, Baron Davis, Yaya DaCosta, Brian Michael Cox, Nigel Holt, and more during this year’s All-Star weekend in Chicago. These notables and more gathered for a family-styled Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé paired brunch.

A pillar within the culture for over 25 years, Mannion is revered for documenting “The Golden Era” of Hip-Hop that set the tone for his latest project centered around the next generation of pioneers in what has been dubbed the “Rose Gold Era.”

Debuting in New York, followed by Atlanta and Miami, and now in Chicago with Don C. and KNC – Moët and Mannion will continue to celebrate various pioneers in key cities across the U.S. with LA being next.

To celebrate the program, Moët & Chandon has also released a new, limited-edition collection of custom-designed Moët Nectar Imperial Rosé bottles that pay tribute to the Rose Gold Era and its associated visionaries.