Black Girl Fabric: Rihanna Set To Launch Luxury Goods Brand With Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy

Rihanna Working With Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy On Luxury Line
That Rihanna reign just won’t let up.
According to WWD, Robyn Fenty is preparing to become a next level fashion mogul by partnering with Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy to launch a luxury goods line. The unnamed brand will be the first time Bernard Arnault has created a brand from scratch since 1987.
Rih was recently seen rocking a pair of shade with “Fenty” emblazoned across the side and internet fashion geeks started to hypothesize about their origins. Folks close to Rihanna say she was probably just take a prototype pair out for some real world testing.
Stars like Rihanna are often tapped to appear in ad campaigns for brands like LVMH all the time, but having a signature line in one of those fashion houses is something else completely. This could be a very interesting industry pivot for brands that want to tap into culture on another level via A-listers like Robyn.
We have no doubt that those who can afford Rih Rih’s luxury goods will be all up and down your Instagram timeline with them when they drop.
